Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.28% of First Republic Bank worth $80,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.77. 18,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

