Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,365,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPM traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a market cap of $460.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

