Aviva PLC Acquires 23,310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aviva PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 301,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

