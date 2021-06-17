Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420.60 ($5.50). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 416.90 ($5.45), with a volume of 4,574,849 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.