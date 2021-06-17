Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 607,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.