Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 1,784,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,574. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

