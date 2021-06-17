Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.10. 250,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

