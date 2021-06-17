Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.55

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $274,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

