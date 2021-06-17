Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.73. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 43,869 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $561.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
