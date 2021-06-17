Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.73. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 43,869 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $561.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.