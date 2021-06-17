Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $303,582.94.

Shares of ASAQ opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

