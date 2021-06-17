Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 53.8% in May

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHA stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $690.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

