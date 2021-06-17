ATB Capital Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$6.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.73. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.56.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

