ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 7.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of ASML worth $2,772,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 104.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $696.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.96. The stock has a market cap of $292.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

