Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.