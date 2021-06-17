ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading 3% Higher

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.69. 24,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,805,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

