Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Short Interest Update

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

AACQ stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Artius Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

