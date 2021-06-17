Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AJG traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. 2,475,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,501. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

