Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

TSE ATZ opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.98. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$35.11.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.