Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ARDC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

