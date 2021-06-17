Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 524,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.