ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 62.2% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

