ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 62.2% in May

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.