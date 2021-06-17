Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTO. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.