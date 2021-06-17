Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.