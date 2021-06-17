AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.78 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

