Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

