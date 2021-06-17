Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

