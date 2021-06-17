Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 15449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

