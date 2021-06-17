Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.95 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

