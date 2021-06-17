Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 1,219 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

