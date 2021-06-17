Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $162,075.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00.

APLS stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

