AntiMatter Price Down 7.7% This Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $530,467.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.28 or 0.00765501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042177 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,874,170 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

