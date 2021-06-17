Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $88.85

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.85, but opened at $86.16. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 11,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

