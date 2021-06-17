Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $88.85

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.85, but opened at $86.16. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 11,788 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.
Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
