Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.
Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,988. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Anaplan
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
