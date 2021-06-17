Analyzing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 14.68 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.50 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -336.87

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ThredUp and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 21.74%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $96.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than ThredUp.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

