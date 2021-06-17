Analyzing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 3.82 $413.33 million $0.26 30.69 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 3.20 $11.71 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $78.74, indicating a potential upside of 886.69%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than First High-School Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats First High-School Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

