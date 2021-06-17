Analyzing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 0 2.20 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.60%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 5.22 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.