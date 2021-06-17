Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $97.88

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,405. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

