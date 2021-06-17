Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $11.86

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 231,168 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

