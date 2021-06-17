Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $82.73

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,319 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.