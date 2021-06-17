Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$3.84

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.76. 1,312,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

