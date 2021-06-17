Analysts Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price at $19.83

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

