Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $23.00

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,487,621. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

