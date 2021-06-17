Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Target Price at GBX 83.83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Assura alerts:

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders purchased a total of 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,339 in the last three months.

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 76.10 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. Assura has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.