Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $11.33

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

APTO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

