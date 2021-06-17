Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $12.88

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAOI remained flat at $$8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

