Analysts Issue Forecasts for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

