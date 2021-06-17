Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.91). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

