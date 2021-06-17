Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.93 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $155.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.48 million to $157.70 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $174.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $659.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $673.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

