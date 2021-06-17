Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report sales of $40.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

