Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

JBGS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 8,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

